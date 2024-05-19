Community Link: Top Ladies of Distinction

This week, Mays was joined by Marsha Wells, the Area 5 national director of Top Ladies of Distinction.

Top Ladies of Distinction describes itself as a national nonprofit focused on educational and humanitarian efforts. Wells tells Mays that the organization, established in 1964 in Texas, strives to enhance the lives of youth.

She also says the group’s members come from all walks of life. “We have women from all different types of professions from educators, engineers, legal professions, public officials, and many more,” she said.

She added, “Anyone can become a member if they’re sponsored by a member, have a heart for community service, and a love for mentoring youth.”

Wells also discusses the focus areas of Top Ladies, including youth, enhancing the lives of senior citizens, beautification, and community partnerships.

