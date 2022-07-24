Community Link

Community Link: Uplift Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Daniel Pierson, chairman of the board of directors with the Indianapolis Uplift Foundation.

According to Mays, The Indianapolis Uplift Foundation strengthens underserved communities through financial literacy, economic development and educational programs.

“We primarily stated it to focus more heavily on our efforts in the areas that you mentioned. We realized that creating a foundation would help us with growing our initiatives, and making more impact in the community,” Pierson said.

According to Pierson, Uplift Foundation operates a mentoring program, woks alongside high school students throughout the community, and has a senior mentoring program as well. Scholarships are also provided in the schools. Uplift Foundation just recently started a college scholarship fund through Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Uplift Foundation has an event called, ‘Seersucker and Sundress Soiree’ this August to raise money to help those in the community.

“We decided to have a little fun, and raise some money in the community, and so now we focus on hosting it every August. This year it is Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Rooftop, and we just hope to have some fun, along with raise some money so that we can provide programs for the year coming up. It will be a special, special event,” Pierson said.

“Our sponsors really love it as well, it’s sure to be, as we call it, the event of the summer,” Pierson said.

This event will be held at the Regions Tower located at 211 North Pennsylvania Street on the 5th floor.

According to Pierson, the funds raised from this event will be used to fund Uplift Foundation’s mentoring and scholarship programs.

The community can help Uplift Foundation by visiting the website here.

“You can give, you can volunteer, you can see some of the wonderful things that we’re doing, and some of the partners that we have. We certainly work with churches and community centers here along with even the homeless shelters,” Pierson said. Tickets for the “Seersucker and Sundress Soiree’ event can be purchased here.