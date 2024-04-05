Circle City Broadcasting/WISH-TV honored with 2024 Community Builder of Justice Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Circle City Broadcasting/WISH-TV has been awarded the 2024 Community Builder of Justice Award by the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative.

“KKMI is honored to award Circle City Broadcasting/WISH-TV the 2024 Community Builder of Justice Award. Their mission to elevate underrepresented voices, spark dialogue, and foster unity in our city brings to life the purposes and ideal principles of Dr. King and Bobby Kennedy,” said KKMI Chairman Gregory Porter. “Their commitment to Indianapolis and beyond guides us to push boundaries, bridge divides, and create a more inclusive future for all,” adds Porter.

The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative raises awareness of the historical events of April 4, 1968. Each year, KKMI hosts the April 4th Commemoration program at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Indianapolis. The event remembers the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Senator Robert Kennedy’s calming speech to the crowd in Indianapolis immediately following Dr. King’s death. Part of KKMI’s mission is to inspire action to eliminate division and injustice.

The theme this year is Still We Reach: Together We Can. The event honors individuals and organizations for their work in the community.

“I am truly honored to have WISH-TV selected for the 2024 Community Builder of Justice Award,” said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and WNDY). “My ability to own a legacy TV station like WISH-TV in my hometown is a unique and fairytale story. This would not have been possible without the work of people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.” McCoy adds, “I am a testament to what can happen when we collectively keep striving for progress and equality despite the challenges. The great employees of WISH-TV share my passion by staying focused on family and all communities with a special emphasis on underserved or underrepresented communities on mainstream media!”

The Browing Family Foundation, City of Indianapolis, Health and Hospital Corporation, Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC), and Indy Park and Recreation also hosted this year’s program.