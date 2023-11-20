WISH-TV adds new anchor/reporter to its team of award-winning journalists

INDIANAPOLIS – November 20, 2023 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director at WISH-TV, today announced the addition of Emmy-nominated Anchor/Reporter Jeremy Jenkins to the WISH-TV News 8 team.

Jenkins brings more than seven years of reporting and anchoring experience to WISH-TV. For the past five years he’s been an anchor and reporter at Hearst-owned NBC affiliate WGAL-TV, the number one rated news station in in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania TV market rank 44.

While at WGAL-TV, Jeremy enjoyed reporting on underserved communities which included a Hearst company-wide project featuring daily multigenerational interviews that explored race in America. Hearst aired his series in newscasts in all 26 of their TV markets.

“Jeremy is a professional, versatile, and innovative storyteller that takes pride in his work,” Carl said. “His self-initiative to personally employee a talent and skills coach to help him sharpen his reporting and anchoring skills speaks volumes about his drive and determination to be the best. We believe Indianapolis will love Jeremy’s enthusiasm.”

“I am looking forward to the opportunities to report and anchor in Indiana,” Jenkins said. “WISH-TV’s unique position in the marketplace and country is a breath of fresh air in our industry and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Jenkins is a University of Arkansas graduate with a degree in Mass Media with emphasis on Radio & TV Broadcasting. He will start with WISH-TV in December.