WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy speaks at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis commencement
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and chief executive officer of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) and eMedia Augmentation Co., spoke at Thursday night’s commencement for Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis.
The commencement was streamed live. The livestream on YouTube started at 6 p.m. from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
- PDF: Read DuJuan McCoy’s “American Warrior Speech”
- Previous coverage: JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Indianapolis, and DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation create Multicultural Media Producing Program
This year’s Ivy Tech Indianapolis class of 3,041 students was 54% female, 45% male, 38% students of color, with 50% receiving certificates or certifications, and 50% receiving associate’s degrees.
Prior to the commencement, the Nursing Pinning and Commencement Ceremony happened Thursday afternoon at the State Fairgrounds.