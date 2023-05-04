WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy speaks at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis commencement

DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and chief executive officer of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) and eMedia Augmentation Co., spoke May 4, 2023, at the commencement for Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. (Image from YouTube Livestream/Ivy Tech Community College-Indianapolis)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and chief executive officer of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) and eMedia Augmentation Co., spoke at Thursday night’s commencement for Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis.

The commencement was streamed live. The livestream on YouTube started at 6 p.m. from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

This year’s Ivy Tech Indianapolis class of 3,041 students was 54% female, 45% male, 38% students of color, with 50% receiving certificates or certifications, and 50% receiving associate’s degrees.

Prior to the commencement, the Nursing Pinning and Commencement Ceremony happened Thursday afternoon at the State Fairgrounds.