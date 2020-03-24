News 8, RadioNOW Indianapolis partner to provide additional coverage of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting and Deon Levingston, regional vice president of Radio One Indianapolis, announced today a partnership between News 8 and RadioNOW, (WNOW 100.9 FM) to bring additional news coverage of COVID-19 to the Indianapolis market.

“WISH-TV is committed to educating and empowering the community,” said McCoy. “In a rapidly changing and uncertain time, this partnership allows us to increase our capacity to bring news and information regarding the COVID-19 virus to the public through distribution of content across additional platforms.”

WISH-TV will provide additional content for RadioNOW’s website and social media platforms – including news content featuring Dr. Mary Gillis, News 8’s medical reporter – including stories, updates, and live Facebook content. Listeners can connect to this content via RadioNOW’s website, Facebook page and Twitter.

“RadioNoOW is excited to partner with WISH-TV to keep our listeners informed and educated during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Levingston. “Information is constantly changing and WISH-TV is the perfect partner to keep our listeners updated with breaking news on the COVID-19 crisis.”

“The RadioNOW audience can now look forward to the quality of News 8’s on-air coverage and exclusive WISHTV.com digital content of COVID-19 pandemic updates,” said WISH-TV News Director Al Carl. “We’re excited to deliver this content to an even wider audience and empower the community to safely navigate the Coronavirus crisis.