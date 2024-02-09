Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

WISH-TV promotes Brady Gibson to News Director

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – February 9, 2024 – Al Carl, News Vice President at WISH-TV, today announced that Brady Gibson is being promoted to the position of News Director at WISH-TV. 

Gibson will oversee the more than 70 hours of local news produced by WISH-TV each week.  Gibson has been Assistant News Director since 2019.  He joined the station in 2017 as Daybreak Executive Producer.

“Brady has distinguished himself as a journalist, news manager and leader,” said Carl. “He has a passion for local news on all platforms and has a burning desire to win.”

An award-winning journalist, Gibson has won multiple regional Emmys including for Breaking News, (Downtown riots) Best Newscast and best Sports Special (Indy 500).  He has also earned a regional Murrow award for coverage of the trial in the Richmond Hill Explosion.

Prior to joining WISH-TV Brady spent 17 years at WRTV as a producer and news manager.  Before moving to Indianapolis, he served as producer and Executive Producer at WEHT-TV in Evansville.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the viewers and digital users of WISH-TV. I’m thrilled to grow with an amazing team and station ownership,’ said Gibson. 

Brady begins his new role February 12th.

WISH-TV is Focused on Family and The Community!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

WISH-TV expands medical reporting team
Community /
Getting close now! 100 Days...
CW 8 /
Community Link: The influence of...
Community Link /
Art & Soul celebrates Black...
Entertainment /
WISH-TV promotes Brittany Noble to...
Community /
Community Link: Celebrating 40 years...
Community Link /
myIPS school board meeting from...
IPS Board Meetings /
8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /