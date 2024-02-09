WISH-TV promotes Brady Gibson to News Director

INDIANAPOLIS – February 9, 2024 – Al Carl, News Vice President at WISH-TV, today announced that Brady Gibson is being promoted to the position of News Director at WISH-TV.

Gibson will oversee the more than 70 hours of local news produced by WISH-TV each week. Gibson has been Assistant News Director since 2019. He joined the station in 2017 as Daybreak Executive Producer.

“Brady has distinguished himself as a journalist, news manager and leader,” said Carl. “He has a passion for local news on all platforms and has a burning desire to win.”

An award-winning journalist, Gibson has won multiple regional Emmys including for Breaking News, (Downtown riots) Best Newscast and best Sports Special (Indy 500). He has also earned a regional Murrow award for coverage of the trial in the Richmond Hill Explosion.

Prior to joining WISH-TV Brady spent 17 years at WRTV as a producer and news manager. Before moving to Indianapolis, he served as producer and Executive Producer at WEHT-TV in Evansville.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the viewers and digital users of WISH-TV. I’m thrilled to grow with an amazing team and station ownership,’ said Gibson.

Brady begins his new role February 12th.

WISH-TV is Focused on Family and The Community!