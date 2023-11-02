WISH-TV promotes veteran anchor to the Daybreak News team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Al Carl, Vice President/News Director WISH-TV today announced that Hanna Mordoh will be added as one of the Co-Lead Anchors of WISH-TV’S award winning Daybreak program Monday through Friday, 4am to 10am.

Mordoh has more than 12 years experience in news and has been with WISH-TV for almost four years serving as Reporter/Weekend Morning Anchor.

“Hanna has earned this position by her outstanding work as a journalist every day here on WISH-TV and on special projects like the award-winning feature ‘Golden Apple’ where she recognizes outstanding teachers every month,” Carl said.

“Growing up in Bloomington and watching WISH-TV 8, this is a dream come true for me! Being a WISH-TV morning anchor has always been a goal of mine. I love our community and have a passion for telling our diverse stories,” Mordoh said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to do this in my home state.”

Hanna graduated from Indiana University in 2011 with degrees in journalism and criminal justice. She has previous experience at WVIT-TV NBC/Hartford, Connecticut, WLEX-TV NBC/Lexington, Kentucky, and KMIZ ABC/Fox in Columbia, Missouri.

Hanna will begin her new duties on Monday November 6, 2023.