Meet the 2023 Golden Apple Award winners before Wednesday’s Grand Finale!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station, and all year the News 8 team has been honoring teachers in central Indiana with the Golden Apple Award.

The Golden Apple Award comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a special video featuring students and staff.

Teachers are amazing and deserve a “thank you.” They work tirelessly and shape students’ lives, often without recognition.

All 9 winners from the Class of 2023 will be featured in the Golden Apple Award special on WISH-TV at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and one teacher will be crowned the Grand Finale winner.

The Grand Finale prize comes with a trophy and a summer full of fun! The winner will be announced during the live show.

Watch the video above to revisit the top moments from the Golden Apple Award class of 2023.

2023 Golden Apple Award winners