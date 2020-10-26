‘Gr8 Comeback’: Advanced Dental Care taking appointments in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A new dentist office in Hancock County had to delay its opening because of COVID-19, but Advanced Dental Care is now taking appointments in Fortville.

Dr. Jack Summerlin says they opened the new office on March 1; then the pandemic hit.

“You know it’s been ups and downs and just getting through it. It’s been a journey to get the doors open, but we’re happy to be open,” he said. “With everything going on, it gave us a chance to kind of step back and look at the processes and just kind of get best practices in place and develop a little bit of a new model for dental care.”

Summerlin says his office is focusing on giving patients “personal attention” during this time.

“We’re really focusing on patient flow so people aren’t hanging out in the waiting room; we’re having a sit around and wait on treatment,” he said. “We really want to get you in the chair could you taken care of in the best possible way and in the safest possible way.”

Trending Headlines

With the other office in Anderson, Summerlin says he’s excited to welcome people in Hancock County who need their services.

“We’re excited to have a new office and it means a lot for patients to come in as new patients,” he said. “We want to be here to serve the community and really take care of the people, take care of us.”