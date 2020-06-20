‘Gr8 Comeback’: Former NFL player, IU Hoosier heads Sparx Athletic Refinery

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Sparx Athletic Refinery is a training facility dedicated to helping people to “refine their inner athlete.”

Co-founder Courtney Roby says it’s the environment in the building that sets them apart.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve been able to do is, you know, we work hard obviously, but just being able to have a real family-like atmosphere,” Roby said. “Everybody who comes in here they love it, but we work hard, we train hard [and] we get results but we keep it fun.”

Another thing that may set them apart in Hamilton County is Roby’s professional sports experience.

“I played 10 years in the National Football League, so I was definitely fortunate enough to experience a lot of different techniques a lot of different workouts,” Roby said. “With that being said, I really wanted to have a place that athletes can come or people that were just looking to stay in shape and build an athletic routine. I’m a firm believer that athletic training gets the best results.”

Roby, who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints, is also an Indianapolis native and former two-sport athlete at Indiana University competing in football and track. Now his mission is to help people who come through his doors find their full potential. He has trainers who also specialize personal fitness and multiple sports.

You can sign up for training on site at 12800 Ford Dr., or visit the facility’s website.