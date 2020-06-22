‘Gr8 Comeback’: The man behind the ‘Classic Black Men’ photo sells bow ties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shawn Kimbrough started his bow tie business, “Classic Black Men,” to shed a positive spotlight on Black men in the city of Indianapolis.

“I got it started to be a bridge to create an image for Black men because on social media, we’re portrayed in a negative light, so I figured the bow tie,” Kimbrough said.

He decided to make a statement with that vision by inviting fathers and sons from all over the city to be part of a photo shoot on Sunday afternoon at Monument Circle.

Everyone was asked to dress in their best suits for the occasion.

“I wanted to create an event to get Black men together, dressed to impress, to show the world that we’re men,” Kimbrough said.

The event brought hundreds of men together, but it also gave people the chance to learn more about Kimbrough’s business. And as more people have taken notice of his business, he’s had the opportunity to reach more customers. So he decided it was time for a name change.

“It will be changed to ‘Classic Men,’ because I want everyone to be a part of this brand,” Kimbrough said.

You can order his bow ties here.