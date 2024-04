¿Estamos ante la fase final del dengue por este año en Argentina?

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - APRIL 6: Detail of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes trapped in a mosquito net, the mosquitoes have caused an unprecedented epidemic in much of the country, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 6, 2024. A recent Dengue epidemic attacks a large part of Argentina, the latest data issued by the National Epidemiological Bulletin on dengue shows the worst outbreak of the disease on record. As reported, from week 31 of 2023 (end of July and beginning of August), until week 12 of 2024 (mid-March), 295,031 cases were reported. Of which, 180,529 were confirmed, and 163,419 were registered so far this year. More than 180 thousand confirmed cases, 90% are indigenous, 7% are under investigation and 3% are imported, the epidemic has left 130 dead to date. (Photo by Luciano Adan Gonzalez Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)