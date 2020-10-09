Heartland Film Festival brings dozens of Independent films to Indy

Now until October 18th, you have the chance to see dozens of films both virtually and in-person at the 29th Heartland International Film Festival! Today Christopher Lloyd of The Film Yap and Greg Sorvig of the Heartland Film Festival joined us to share more about the big event.

The 11-day festival includes 76 independent feature films, 9 World Premieres, 14 U.S. Premieres, 29 drive-in screenings, live virtual filmmaker Q&A’s, special events, and even a “Drive-Thru Red-Carpet” at Tibbs! The in-person locations include the Tibbs Drive-In Theater and the new Conner Prairie Pop-Up Drive-In.

HIFF is among the first festivals to offer hybrid events films, featuring both drive-in and virtual titles for centerpiece and closing night. Below are a few festival highlights.

Tibbs Drive-In Special Events with Drive-Thru Red-Carpet:

Opening Night | Oct. 8 | “Eat Wheaties!”

Centerpiece | Oct. 15 | “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Closing Night | Oct. 18 | “Blithe Spirit” from IFC Films

Virtual Special Events (Available all day for one day)

Virtual Centerpiece | Oct. 14 | “Minari” from A24

Virtual Closing Night | Oct. 18 | “MLK/FBI” from IFC Films

Conner Prairie Special Event:

Hitchcock Night | Oct. 14

Film trailers, fest passes, and tickets are available at HeartlandFilmFestival.org.

For film reviews visit, thefilmyap.com