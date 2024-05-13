Saint Florian Center hosts youth leadership academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Saint Florian Center joined the Life. Style. Live! crew to talk about there summer leadership program.

The Saint Florian Center, named after the patron saint of firefighters, was formed in 1992 by two Indianapolis firefighters, Anthony Williamson and Earl Thompson.

They both shared their vision for the organization and the way they’ve seen it have an impact since starting it in 1992.

In 1993, they became incorporated as a not-for-profit youth leadership development organization.

SFC has provided programming to over 31,000 youth since 1993.

The Saint Florian Center has grown over the years from solely operating a summer leadership development camp to empowering youth in safe, nurturing, challenging and educational programs throughout the year.

The Saint Florian Center offers summer camp programs for children and teens ages 6-17 with a focus on leadership, communication, problem-solving, confidence and team-building skills.

The camp is seven weeks long, beginning in early June and ending in late July.

Each age group of campers are taught leadership and responsibility through assuming a peer leadership role within the camp.

Through the documentation of campers, or cadets, meeting and exceeding expectations, they are able to earn money for their age group to spend during the camp.

The hope is to prepare campers for real world salaries.

The Saint Florian Center also has after school programs to help students.

Students age 10-14 can attend every Tuesday and Thursday during the school year.

Students learn simple things like:

Goal Setting

Decision Making

Managing Emotions

Bonding and Relationships

Communication

Conflict Resolution

Drug Awareness

Community Involvement

If you would like to learn more about the Saint Florian Center you can do so here.