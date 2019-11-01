New program uses baseball to make a difference in the lives of young people

From passion to purpose – the BASE Indianapolis program is giving lower-income families the chance to be a part of organized sports – and in turn, changing lives.

It’s all part of a major fundraising event to support Indy’s urban youth through athletics and education and here to explain further is Rob Barber, Executive Director, The BASE Indianapolis.

Here’s more:

Across the city of Indianapolis and the metro area, African-American and Latino youth face an opportunity gap – in athletics, academics, wellness and life skills. These are the kinds of things many kids get when they play organized team sports. But the cost of participation in high-level, competitive amateur sports has resulted in crashing participation rates among many lower-income families.

You can help change the lives of our youth through The BASE Indianapolis, which has announced plans for a major fund-raiser on Thursday, November 7, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Salesforce Tower. The “Base Ball One” event will be an inspiring evening in support of The BASE, which has set a fund-raising goal of $2.7M over three years to provide a proven set of athletic, education and life skills programming designed to support and advance urban youth through the college and career experience.

The BASE combines exceptional baseball training and competition with academic and career resources that empower student-athletes to achieve their full potential both on and off the field. The BASE envisions a world in which urban talent is recognized as our nation’s greatest untapped asset. The organization was founded in Boston in 2013 by Robert Lewis, Jr., and builds on the 40-year history of the successful youth baseball program, the Boston Astros. Lewis began coaching the Astros in Boston’s Villa Victoria public housing development in the 1970s, starting with only a handful of players.

This spring, the Base expanded to Indianapolis and has begun multiple teams and providing services to help youth graduate from high school. The BaseIndy is partnering with Edna Martin Christian Center to provide year around services. This summer the first Chuck Harmon Urban Classic was played with teams from across the United States here in Indianapolis. Chuck Harmon was the first African American player for the Cincinnati Reds and the Base was honored to recognize his legacy.

Future plans are for The BASE Indianapolis to operate a vibrant, dynamic facility that provides a safe, nurturing environment where student-athletes and families come for support. The plan is to construct a long-term home in Indianapolis’ Martindale Brightwood neighborhood on the city’s near-east side, from which the organization can deliver year-round services, offering programing designed to help student-athletes succeed. The BASE has become a national movement with a sites operating in Boston, Chicago, Pittsburgh and now Indianapolis.

To learn more, visit www.thebaseindy.org.