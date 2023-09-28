Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

myIPS school board meeting from September 2023

(Image from Indianapolis Public Schools via YouTube)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /
WISH-TV adds award-winning anchor, author,...
Focused on Family and Community /
Notre Dame, Louisville, Duke top...
College Basketball /
WISH-TV participating in Fall 2023...
Business /
Community Link: Steward Speakers
Community Link /
Howl + Hide’s new veg-tanned...
Local News /
Real Talk with Xaviour
Community /
Real Talk with Sean
Community /