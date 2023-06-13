1933 Lounge Fishers Chef Michael Piganelli shares Father’s Day grilling tips

With Father’s Day approaching, it’s time to impress Dad with your grilling skills. Chef Michael Piganelli, the executive chef of 1933 Lounge Fishers, has shared his expert advice on cooking the perfect steak, seasoning techniques, and choosing high-quality cuts of meat.

For that flawless steak, Chef Piganelli advises starting with a clean, preheated grill. Achieve those coveted grill marks by cooking thick cuts like filets, ribeyes, and tomahawks using the “reverse sear” method. Cook the steak over indirect heat until it reaches the desired temperature, then sear it quickly over high heat for a caramelized crust.

When it comes to seasoning, Chef Piganelli recommends keeping it simple. Allow the natural flavors of the high-quality meat to shine by using a blend of kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. For an extra kick, consider adding a touch of garlic powder or smoked paprika.

Selecting quality cuts of meat is crucial for a successful grilling experience. Chef Piganelli suggests opting for well-marbled steaks, which ensure tenderness and flavor. Look for cuts with bright red color and avoid those with excessive visible fat or discoloration.

To celebrate Father’s Day in style, 1933 Lounge Fishers offers a speakeasy-style lounge experience at The Yard. Treat Dad to handcrafted cocktails, lunch, or dinner in an intimate setting. The diverse menu boasts mouthwatering steaks, fresh seafood, lunch combos, sandwiches, sliders, and more.