Drink of the Week: Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel is a fancy tequila brand that makes really good tequila. It’s also the “Drink of the Week!”

They have different kinds, like clear ones and ones that have been aged for a long time.

Joseph Doose, the Tequila Ambassador, joined us Friday morning to share more about the brand, along with a “Paloma” recipe you can make at home!

One of their most famous tequilas is called Maestro Dobel Diamante, which is super smooth and tastes delicious!

What’s cool about Maestro Dobel is not just the taste, but also how they make their bottles look.

They’re stylish, so they look great on a shelf or if you want to give them as a gift.

Maestro Dobel also cares about teaching people about tequila and where it comes from, which is Mexico.

They want everyone to appreciate the history and craft behind tequila.

You can visit the Maestro Dobel website to find out more about this tequila brand!

Paloma:

1.5 oz Dobel Diamante

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz grapefruit soda

Built over ice in Collin’s glass, rimmed with black salt

Grapefruit slice as garnish