Kim and Penn Holderness’ book talks about their journey with ADHD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Internet personalities Kim and Penn Holderness have delved into a topic close to their hearts: ADHD.

The couple are known for their humorous and family-centered content across various social media platforms. They won the 33rd season of “The Amazing Race” and in April released a book titled “ADHD is Awesome: A Guide to (Mostly) Thriving in ADHD.”

In the book, they candidly discuss their experiences living with the condition.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder can be often misunderstood and stigmatized, they say. However, the Holdernesses have been on a mission to change that narrative.

“We were starting to put out content — like humorous but uplifting content — about ADHD. … People felt heard. They felt like it was a mission to change that stigma,” Penn said.

For Penn, the journey to understanding his own ADHD began later in life. “Going back to childhood, there was no term for ADHD. When I was growing up, it wasn’t a thing. The diagnosis was nice because I realized that there was an explanation for it.”

As a spouse, Kim explained how it was easier to support Penn after he was diagnosed. “I realized that there was an explanation for it,” she said.

Reflecting on their journey together, Kim said, “We started raising kids and starting a business together, and a lot of things started falling through the cracks. That was another reason why we did some real research into the book to kind of understand.”

In their book, the Holdernesses stress that ADHD is not an excuse but an explanation for the challenges people face. The couple provided practical tips for managing symptoms and supporting each other in relationships.

“It’s a mission to change that stigma while also acknowledging that it does take some work,” Penn said.

Through their book and continued social media presence, they have aimed to foster understanding and support for people with ADHD and their loved ones.