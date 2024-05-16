Customer Celebration Weekend at Fazoli’s

This weekend, Fazoli’s is rolling out the red carpet for its valued customers in Indianapolis and the surrounding areas!

Across 18 of their locations, they’re hosting a Customer Celebration Weekend like no other.

Picture this: you stroll into any participating Fazoli’s spot, and you’re greeted with the aroma of piping hot spaghetti and marinara sauce.

But wait, it gets better – for just $4, you can indulge in this Italian classic, a steal considering it’s regularly priced at $8.49!

But here’s the secret sauce (pun intended) – mention the special code “Fazoli’s 4-EVER” when you order, whether you’re seated inside enjoying the cozy atmosphere or breezing through the drive-thru.

Why, you ask? It’s Fazoli’s way of spreading the love to its cherished guests, a token of appreciation for their continued support over the years.

After all, what better way to celebrate than with a hearty plate of pasta at an unbeatable price?

For all the juicy details and to find the nearest participating location, head over to fazolis.com.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy delicious Italian cuisine without breaking the bank – Fazoli’s is waiting to welcome you with open arms!

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY FAZOLI’S