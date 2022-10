Life.Style.Live!

Actors Theatre of Indiana brings ‘Violet’ musical to Studio Theatre stage

An exciting new show is coming to the Studio Theatre presented by the Actors Theatre of Indiana.

“Violet” opens on Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 13.

Performers in the show Quincy Carman and Sydney Howard joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Actors Theatre of Indiana co-founder Cynthia Collins to share what you can expect from the show and to perform “Look at Me” by Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawly.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA.