Aunt Bethany’s Jello Mold with Apple Cider Floats

A Christmas Vacation Halloween: Apple Cider Float

by: Divine Triplett
Annessa and Firefighter Tim brought a twist to our Halloween festivities! They both joined us for a special Halloween segment!

Drawing inspiration from the Christmas Vacation movie, they shared their creative takes on the holiday season, applying it to Halloween in the most delicious way possible.

Annessa whipped up her signature Apple Cider Floats.

It wouldn’t be a Christmas Vacation without jello, so of course Tim has to bring some to our studio this morning!

Both Annessa and Firefighter Tim brought the holiday magic to our show, making it a truly unforgettable experience as we celebrated Halloween with a touch of Christmas cheer.

Take a look to see how you can bring both of these items to your kitchen, and have a Happy Halloween and a very Merry Christmas!

Aunt Bethany’s Jello Mold

