Bilingual Bridges and Indiana Learns partner to provide online bilingual tutoring

Bilingual Bridges has partnered with Indiana Learns to offer high-impact, online classes in eight languages to students in Indiana and around the globe! Seana Murphy from Indiana Leans and Kelly Minks from Bilingual Bridges joined “Life.Style.Live!” today to share more about the program.

The Bilingual Bridges programming is unique because the organization offers bilingual math and reading lessons in addition to the ESL and world language classes. It partners directly with statewide tutoring programs like Indiana Learns, K-12 schools, and various other organizations to provide the online classes. Bilingual Bridges also works directly with families to bring educational programs to language learners everywhere.

Bilingual Bridges is also in the midst of fundraising so it can continue expanding the bilingual academic tutoring programs. The organization aims to make bilingual education accessible to all students, regardless of zip code. Students can connect one on one with a certified bilingual tutor.

The online language, math, and reading classes are available in eight languages including English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Arabic, and American Sign Language (ASL). The organization has helped over 3,000 students of all ages improve their math, reading, writing, and conversation skills.

Interested students will reach the tutors profiles and select one that matches their teaching style preference. Then, students will schedule a lesson for an online tutoring session. Bilingual Bridges offers a variety of flexible scheduling opportunities. Students will then log in to their online classroom, meet their tutor, and start working to improve their language or academic skills.

To learn more information and register for tutoring, visit the Bilingual Bridges website here.

For more information about how Indiana Learns can help Indiana students get back on track and support reading and math growth, visit their website here.