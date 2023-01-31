Life.Style.Live!

Cabaret New Orleans: Feb. 6 at the Prewitt

If you couldn’t make it to Mardi Gras this year, no need to worry. Chef Ricky Hatfield is in the house and he’s bringing the savory flavors of New Orleans to Plainfield!

Ricky joined Tuesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up a few of his favorite dishes. You can enjoy the food alongside a cabaret performance at the “Cabaret New Orleans” on Feb. 6 at The Prewitt.

There are two showtimes available for purchase. One show is from 6 to 8 p.m. and the other is from 8 to 10 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the Catalyst Reporter website