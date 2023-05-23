Catch Roger Bash live at Big Woods Pizza

Get ready for a toe-tapping, heartwarming experience with Roger Bash, the sensational singer-songwriter who knows how to strum his guitar and captivate your soul.

With his beautiful acoustic guitar placed on a stand, Roger Bash is ready to take the stage. But that’s not all—he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, like blues maestro Walter Trout, John Mellencamp’s collaborator Larry Crane, rock bassist James LoMenzo, and the world-renowned drummer Kenny Aronoff.

(WISH Photo)

From favorite show stories to upcoming gigs, Roger Bash has got it all. You can find his melodic tunes and updates about his next performances at SoundBoardStreams.com/Roger, while his Facebook page, RogerBashMusic, and his Instagram handle, @RogerBashMusic, will keep you in the loop.

If that’s not enough, his music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and more. Be sure to tune in, turn up the volume, and let Roger Bash’s music make your day an unforgettable one!