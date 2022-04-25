Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating Arbor Day: Why the world needs trees more than ever

by: Tierra Carpenter
This week, Friday, April 29 marks the 150th anniversary of one of the oldest environmental holidays, Arbor Day and the 50th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation non-profit.

In addition to inspiring people to get outdoors this week and celebrate trees for Arbor Day, the Arbor Day Foundation is announcing a new goal to do its part and plant 500-million trees in forests and neighborhoods where they are needed most within the next five years.

CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation Dan Lambe joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the importance of trees and the organization’s goal to plant 500 million trees within the next 5 years with a focus in communities and forests of greatest need.

