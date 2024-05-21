Blue Bell brings new flavor to taste on Life.Style.Live!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Ice cream and warm weather are a perfect pair, much like root beer and ice cream.

That’s why Blue Bell is teaming up with A&W Root Beer for their newest flavor, root beer float.

The new flavor is a vanilla bean base with a root beer sherbet swirled throughout.

Matt Thompson, with Blue Bell, stopped by the studio to bring some for the crew to try.

It’s available in most grocery locations.

A&W Root Beer Float is available in the half gallon and pint sizes through 2025.

If A&W Root Beer Float is not sold where you live, Blue Bell does ship its products nationwide. You can purchase A&W Root Beer Float Ice Cream and many more flavors at ordericecream.bluebell.com.

For more information about Blue Bell and a complete list of products now in stores, visit www.bluebell.com. Follow Blue Bell on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.