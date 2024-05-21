5th Annual Hoosier BBQ Classic 2024

The 5th Annual Hoosier BBQ Classic is happening on June 7th and 8th, 2024 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, IN.

It’s a big barbecue contest run by the Indiana BBQ Organization. They’re a special group that helps raise money for local charities.

This year, they’re teaming up with the Indiana chapter of Folds of Honor, a group that gives scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military heroes and first responders. They’re doing this to support those who protect us and our families.

At the event, there will be lots of fun stuff to do!

They’re having a food truck festival, a family fun zone, a beer garden, and live music from Tyler Poe and the Volunteer Railroad band.

Food trucks will be serving yummy food from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8th.

But that’s not all! There’s also a big BBQ competition happening. It’s a serious contest with categories like chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket.

The best BBQ pitmasters from all over the country will be there, competing for over $10,000 in prize money and the title of Grand Champion!