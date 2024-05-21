Indy unites for St. Jude, hosted by Joey Mulinaro

Get ready for a special event called “Indy Unites for St. Jude,” hosted by Joey Mulinaro!

It’s all happening at The Vogue Theatre in Indianapolis on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. This event is for people who are 21 years old and up.

Join the fun at The Vogue for a night of entertainment!

There will be some awesome guests like Quenton Nelson, James Hinchcliffe, and Colton Herta.

Plus, you can groove to live music by Strawberry Jam, all while being entertained by Joey Mulinaro himself!

But here’s the best part: the money from ticket sales and the silent auction will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This amazing place helps kids with serious illnesses, and their families don’t have to worry about paying for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Joey Mulinaro is a social media star known for his funny sketches and spot-on impressions.

He’s gone viral for impersonating famous people like Jimmy Fallon, Patrick Mahomes, and Cris Collinsworth. You might have seen him on ESPN, FOX, or Warner Media.

He even hosts a podcast called These Guys! With Benedict Polizzi.

Joey is all about making people laugh and doing good things, like supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.