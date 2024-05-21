Granfalloon: A Kurt Vonnegut Convergence

The IU Arts and Humanities Council is hosting an awesome event called Granfalloon.

Inspired by the famous Hoosier author Kurt Vonnegut Jr., it brings together musicians, artists, thinkers, and cool people from everywhere to celebrate art, ideas, and community.

Anthony Minderman, Hoosier BBQ Classic Committee Member and Diane Markle, Regional impact officer for Folds of Honor, joined us to share more information.

This festival marks the start of the summer arts season in Bloomington.

It’s all about showing off the creativity of our region and honoring Vonnegut’s belief in civic engagement, independent thinking, and the importance of art in our lives and democracy.

Granfalloon teams up with the Indiana University Writers’ Conference and the Bloomington Handmade Market.

There’s so much to do at the festival!

You can enjoy live music, listen to readings by writers, check out art displays, watch movies, see plays, join discussions, take part in craft workshops, and much more.

It’s happening all over Bloomington, and it’s going to be a blast!