CELERYbrating National Celery Month and St. Patrick’s Day

by: Divine Triplett
The Produce Moms® aims to expand the availability of fruits and vegetables on tables across America, seeking to transform the nation’s dietary patterns.

Utilizing various platforms and collaborative efforts with produce suppliers, they strive to educate consumers on the advantages of incorporating fresh produce into their diets, while also imparting knowledge on the cultivation process and proper handling techniques.

Founded by Lori Taylor, whose dual roles as a mother and a professional within the produce supply chain have provided her with insights into innovative methods for promoting increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Taylor joined us this morning with different recipes to celebrate National Celery Month, St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter!

Lori Taylor’s vision has propelled The Produce Moms® forward, driving their mission to inspire healthier eating habits among individuals nationwide.

Drawing upon her personal experiences and professional expertise, Taylor has pioneered strategies aimed at encouraging consumers to embrace the abundance of fresh produce available to them.

Through her leadership, The Produce Moms® has emerged as a beacon of wellness advocacy, poised to reshape the dietary landscape of America for the better.

