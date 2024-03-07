CELERYbrating National Celery Month and St. Patrick’s Day

The Produce Moms® aims to expand the availability of fruits and vegetables on tables across America, seeking to transform the nation’s dietary patterns.

Utilizing various platforms and collaborative efforts with produce suppliers, they strive to educate consumers on the advantages of incorporating fresh produce into their diets, while also imparting knowledge on the cultivation process and proper handling techniques.

Founded by Lori Taylor, whose dual roles as a mother and a professional within the produce supply chain have provided her with insights into innovative methods for promoting increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Taylor joined us this morning with different recipes to celebrate National Celery Month, St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter!

Green Goddess Soup (done in advance) – https://www.theproducemoms.com/green-goddess-soup/

Green Goddess Dip (done in advance) – tray with celery and radish to dip – https://www.theproducemoms.com/green-goddess-veggie-dip/

Green Goddess Salad – https://www.theproducemoms.com/tiktok-green-goddess-salad/

Ancient Grain Salad – https://www.northbayproduce.com/recipes/ancient-grain-salad-blueberries?rq=grain%20salad

Using Blueberries as Natural Egg Dye – https://www.freutcake.com/in-the-kitchen/dye-easter-eggs-blueberries/

Easter Egg Fruit Pizza – https://www.theproducemoms.com/heart-shaped-fruit-pizza-with-mixed-berries/

