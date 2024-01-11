Produce Moms: How to make grape salsa and salad

CEO Lori Taylor from “The Produce Moms,” joined us this morning to share New Year’s must-try salads and salsa.

First, she showed us how to make Ambrosia Salad, made with whipping cream (recipe at https://www.theproducemoms.com/effortless-ambrosia-salad-recipe-with-whipping-cream/).

Taylor also revealed the secrets to the best green salad, found at https://www.theproducemoms.com/best-green-salad-recipe/.

Keep an eye on The Produce Moms’ Instagram on Thursday at 7 a.m. for the unveiling of the Grape Salsa (https://www.instagram.com/theproducemoms/) for a burst of flavor.

The second segment focuses on immunity-boosting foods, featuring a Cranberry Citrus Smoothie (https://www.theproducemoms.com/cranberry-citrus-smoothie/), Mandarin + Pomegranate Overnight Oats (https://www.theproducemoms.com/mandarin-pomegranate-overnight-oats/), and the whimsical Lion Animal Oatmeal (https://www.theproducemoms.com/how-to-get-kids-to-eat-healthy-with-oatmeal-animals/).

Lori Taylor finished with a tutorial on mastering the art of opening a pomegranate, shared at https://www.theproducemoms.com/opening-pomegranate/.

Get ready to enjoy the health and freshness of The Produce Moms’ flavorful offerings!