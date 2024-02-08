Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Produce Moms: Celebrating the big game

The Produce Moms: Celebrating the big game

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

All-Star weekend is just moments away! The Produce Moms joined us with the perfect recipes for the big game.

But wait…that’s not all! We’re also eating Valentine’s Day treats!

Take a look at the full interview above and below to see how you can prepare these meals in your kitchen!

Segment 1: Celebrating The Big Game 

Recipe 1: Buffalo Celery Chicken Wontons https://www.theproducemoms.com/air-fryer-buffalo-dandy-celery-chicken-wontons/ 

Recipe 2: Ants on a Log Board using different dips 

Segment 2: V-Day with Berries 

Recipe 1: Breakfast Board – https://www.theproducemoms.com/breakfast-charcuterie-board/ 

Recipe 2: Caprese Salad – https://www.theproducemoms.com/strawberry-caprese-salad/ 

Recipe 3: Strawberry Funfetti Cake Batter Dip  – https://www.naturipefarms.com/recipes/strawberry-funfetti-cake-batter-dip/ 

The Produce Moms: Valentine’s Day with berries

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Celebrating Black History: Bethel A.M.E....
Celebrating Moments /
10 cars of cargo train...
National News /
Texas man sentenced to 180...
National News /
IMPD asks for public’s help...
Local News /
1-year-old consumed THC edible at...
News /
Engagement incoming? Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s...
News /
FCC to ban scam robocalls...
News /
Indy nonprofit transforms old firehouse...
Local News /