‘Cold Weather Comforts’ with Chef Charles

Join us for another episode of “Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles” featuring the talented Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium.

Today’s theme promises to warm your heart with “Cold Weather Comforts.”

In the first segment, we’ll be indulging in the ultimate homemade Hot Chocolate Bar, complete with whipped cream and perfectly toasted marshmallows, creating a comforting treat that’ll chase away the winter chill.

Then, in our second segment, get ready to savor the delightful combination of toasted Brie and ham, elevated to perfection with a generous dollop of warm apple butter.

Chef Charles always brings his culinary expertise and passion for creating delicious and approachable dishes, making each episode a mouthwatering experience you won’t want to miss.

Tune in for these cozy and irresistible cold-weather delights, and let Chef Charles guide you through the art of making comfort food truly extraordinary.