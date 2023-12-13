Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Cold Weather Comforts’ with Chef Charles

Easy and Tasty with Chef Charles: Cold weather comforts

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join us for another episode of “Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles” featuring the talented Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium.

Today’s theme promises to warm your heart with “Cold Weather Comforts.”

In the first segment, we’ll be indulging in the ultimate homemade Hot Chocolate Bar, complete with whipped cream and perfectly toasted marshmallows, creating a comforting treat that’ll chase away the winter chill.

Then, in our second segment, get ready to savor the delightful combination of toasted Brie and ham, elevated to perfection with a generous dollop of warm apple butter.

Chef Charles always brings his culinary expertise and passion for creating delicious and approachable dishes, making each episode a mouthwatering experience you won’t want to miss.

Tune in for these cozy and irresistible cold-weather delights, and let Chef Charles guide you through the art of making comfort food truly extraordinary.

How to make apple butter with Chef Charles

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Science Guy: Getting gassy...
Life.Style.Live! /
Five Iron Golf: An urban...
Life.Style.Live! /
Andrew Young: I’ll Be Home...
Life.Style.Live! /
Wild Wednesdays: Celebrating Hump Day
Life.Style.Live! /
IMS museum shares Hollywood memorabilia
Life.Style.Live! /
Christmas Classics and Beatles Faves...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Unscripted with Amber Hankins’: My...
Life.Style.Live! /
The Gadget Guy: Demeter Fragrances
News /