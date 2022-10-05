Life.Style.Live!

Conner Prairie Headless Horseman Festival begins Thursday

The options are almost limitless when it comes to sights and activities at Conner Prairie this time of year during their Headless Horseman festival.

Fall is the perfect time to enjoy the vast grounds at Conner Prairie, and their Conner Prairie’s Corn Maze has been voted among the top 10 in the country by Readers’ Digest.

Rich Cooper, AVP and Chief Program Officer for Conner Prairie, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with a Headless Horseman to share what you can expect and how they’re different from other Halloween festivities.

Key experiences at their Headless Horseman event include a Haunted Corn Maze, Headless Horseman Hayride, Tubing Hill, Bounce Houses, Carnival Ride, Fall treats from the Apple Store and a special Ichabrewed Crane beer from Sun King.

The festival begins on Thursday, October 6 and runs through Sunday, October 30 (open Thursday – Sunday). Admission is free for members, $20 for nonmembers, and those who qualify for Access Pass can buy tickets for as little as $2 dollars.

Conner Prairie is a unique historic place that inspires curiosity and fosters learning. They are also a Smithsonian Affiliate with two brand new experiences for guests, the Spark!Lab and the Habitat.

