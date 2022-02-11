Life.Style.Live!

Discover gourmet coffee, tea shops on Carmel Caffeine Trail

The Caffeine Trail is back, and the event his making its relaunch debut at Meet me on Main this Satuday!

The trail celebrates the art of caffeine with events, visitor information and promotions spotlighting the 24 shops and cafes that offer gourmet coffee and tea in the city of Carmel. It will feature a new logo, more vendors, exciting new giveaways and so much more!

Anne O’Brien, City of Carmel project manager, and Erika Steele of Just Love Coffee Cafe, joined us today to share more about what people can expect from the event.





Meet Me on Main happens in Carmel on the second Saturday of each month. There you can enjoy the fine art, merchant activities, entertainment, culture and shopping of the Carmel Arts and Design District. It also features new artists and exhibits in the galleries each month, guest appearances by international and local artists, and prizes, giveaways or special activities at select events.

For more information, visit:

Carmel.in.gov/experience/carmel-caffeine-trail

Facebook and Instagram: @CarmelCaffeineTrail

CarmelArtsAndDesign.com