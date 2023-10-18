Dr. Contessa Metcalfe shares top tips for a flu-proof fall and winter

As the leaves change color and the temperatures drop, it’s not just sweater weather that’s upon us—it’s also the cold and flu season.

That’s why it’s crucial to take proactive measures to minimize your chances of falling ill.

Today, we are honored to have Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, a distinguished double board-certified celebrity physician, here to provide us with valuable insights and timely tips for warding off illness during the upcoming months.

With her wealth of medical expertise, Dr. Metcalfe is well-equipped to provide us with preventative measures for the season.

From flu shots and hand hygiene to boosting our immune systems with healthy habits, she knows it all!

Let’s prepare ourselves for a healthy and vibrant fall and winter season under her expert guidance.