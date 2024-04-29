Festival to celebrate Asian American, Pacific Islander heritage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 45 countries will be represented when the family-friendly Asian Fest returns on May 11, the Indiana Historical Society says.

Rupal Thanawala, president of the nonprofit Asian American Alliance Inc., came on “Life.Style.Live!” on Monday to talk about the 18th annual event.

The historical society’s website says the event will including music; dance; works from arts institutes; arts and hands-on activities; health screenings; lifestyle counseling; and food and drinks.

The event will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11 at the Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St., in downtown Indianapolis. Free advance admission tickets are available online.

The historical society’s website says Indiana is home to more than 175,000 Asian American and Pacific Islander people.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. As a part of that observation, the Shining a Light project on Monument Circle will have special presentations at 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during May. Shining a Light is a free light and sound show on the Monument Circle structures.