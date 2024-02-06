Gadget Guy: Health & wellness for us and our pets

HEALTH & WELLNESS PRODUCTS FOR US AND OUR PETS

1. Loop Switch – Hi-Fi Noise-Reducing Earplugs w/ Multi-level Noise Reduction

$60.95 loopearplugs.com

Protect your hearing and control the noise around you with the Loop Switch. These high-fidelity noise-reducing earplugs are specifically designed to filter and reduce noise on demand, allowing you to significantly lower loud noises in your surroundings down to a volume level between 17 dB to 25 dB. They’re made of soft silicone, come with interchangeable silicone ear tips of different sizes to help you achieve a comfortable and secure fit, and are also certified for hearing protection. They feature a noise-reducing design which utilizes a sound membrane, a sound-blocking filter and an acoustic channel that together effectively filter and reduce loud noises in your vicinity. They also boast a Multi-Level noise reduction functionality which can be adjusted through a mechanical sound control dial, letting you change between 3 precisely engineered noise-reduction modes depending on your environment. Those include Engage Mode at 17 dB for lowering loud noises while still keeping speech clear during conversations, Experience Mode at 21 dB for reducing noises within your surroundings while still preserving sound quality, and Quiet Mode at 25 dB for reducing maximum noise and getting in your bubble with peace and quiet so that you can stay focused on important tasks like studying or work.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdlU8X29Of4

2. Drinkmate OmniFizz – Sparkling Water and Soda Maker

$110.99 idrinkproducts.com

Prepare delicious carbonated drinks at home and stay refreshed and hydrated with the Drinkmate OmniFizz, ranked as one of the best home beverage carbonators on the market. Unlike other brands that can only carbonate water, it can carbonate anything, including water, juice, tea, coffee, and sports drinks, but also wine and cocktails, all with just a press of a button. This sparkling water and soda maker utilizes standard threaded 60L CO2 cylinders from Drinkmate or SodaStream, is easy to operate and clean, and also comes with a BPA-free 1L reusable carbonating bottle, plus a Fizz Infuser. It’s available in 5 stylish color finishes including white, red, black, arctic blue, and a limited-edition in Lavender. Drinkmate also has a line of premium cold-pressed Italian syrups that feature fruit from Tuscany. Choose from delicious flavors such as Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Lemon Line, Blueberry, Sorrento Lemonade, Ginger & Lemon, Pink Grapefruit, and Strawberry Lemon. All are made with natural ingredients and no processed sugar. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isILlusw2pk, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8lVChXiOrI

3. DMoose 3-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell, Barbell & Kettlebell Set

$349 amazon.com

Discover the ultimate workout versatility with the DMoose 3-in-1 Adjustable Set, which seamlessly combines a dumbbell (7-52.5 lbs.), a barbell (8-54 lbs.), and a kettlebell (4-27 lbs.), offering a versatile and space-efficient solution for home gyms. Its compact design minimizes clutter, while the secure locking mechanism ensures safe and stable workouts. This durable 3-in-1 strength training set features an innovative convertible design which supports a variety of exercises, making it a practical choice for fitness enthusiasts aiming to maximize their training within a limited space.

video: https://m.media-amazon.com/images/S/vse-vms-transcoding-artifact-us-east-1-prod/122ba5d0-58a5-46f6-a3f9-f657d12c5d71/default.jobtemplate.mp4.480.mp4

4. Canary Toothpaste Tablets – Fluoride-Free & Parabens-Free Flavored Vegan Toothpaste Tablets

$8 (60 tablets jar) / $26 (240 tablets jar) / $22 (refill packs) canarycleanco.com

Ditch your typical toothpaste tube when you’re on the go and travel lighter with the Canary Toothpaste Tablets. These flavored vegan toothpaste tablets are formulated only with natural ingredients. They’re 100% free of fluoride, parabens, sulfates, aspartame, and gluten, thus ensuring a safe and effective alternative to using toothpaste for oral care. Each tablet offers an effective cleaning for your teeth with the perfect balance of freshness. Their packaging is also 100% plastic-free, and is even compostable. Available in 4 refreshing flavors, including Watermelon, Peppermint, Wintergreen, and Strawberry Kiwi.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKI88tQ3S88

5. ökocat Original Premium Clumping Wood Cat Litter & carefresh Nesting Small Pet Bedding

9~26 lbs. bags from $10.99 to $27.99 healthy-pet.com | 10 L~60 L packs from $17.99 to $23.99 healthy-pet.com

For pet owners looking for eco-friendly pet products for their pets’ daily needs, there’s the ökocat Original Premium Clumping Wood Cat Litter. This premium natural plant-based cat litter is crafted from responsibly rescued natural fibers from upcycled wood, pulp and paper remnants. Not only is it relentless at controlling odor, but it also offers a pleasant and playful texture that’s easy on your cat’s paws, along with a fresh natural scent reminiscent of the great outdoors. More than just a gift for cats, it’s a gift for the planet and also the ideal way to create a healthier and happier home. It’s available in 9 lbs., 12.6 lbs. and 18.8 lbs. bags. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuNuM4aW25E

Then for rodent pets, there’s the carefresh Nesting Small Pet Bedding. This biodegradable pet bedding for small rodent pets is specifically designed to encourage behaviors like nesting and burrowing, making hamsters and gerbils feel right at home. It’s made with a pillowy-soft and ultra-absorbent comfyfluff material that’s crafted from 100% reclaimed natural fiber, making it extremely soft and super-comfortable for your little furry friends. Its bedding is 2 times more absorbent than traditional shavings for pet rodents, thus keeping them warm and dry all day long. That same material also utilizes a natural-based pet-safe formula that’s proven to suppress ammonia odors for up to 10 days. There’s even a special edition holiday-themed bedding which adds a festive touch, allowing pets and their owners to embrace the season’s spirit. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXFpbe6YBFs

6. Jones Soda Co. Craft Dog Soda – Non-Carbonated Soda Treat for Dogs

$24.99 (p/ pack of 4) jonessoda.com

Everything you love about Jones Soda is now available for your best furry friend, too! Give your dog the ultimate treat with Jones Craft Dog Soda. Available in 3 mouth-watering flavors including Turkey & Gravy, Chicken, and Beef, this non-carbonated soda for dogs is the pawfect drink for pups who are tired of drinking the same old boring water every day. It’s bottled with human-grade ingredients that you can feel good about sharing with your pet. It contains no sugar, no carbonation, and no sodium… just real wholesome meat and poultry stock along with Glucosamine and Chondroitin to help support your pet’s joint health. It’s available in 4-packs, either all of the same flavor, or alternatively, there’s a mixed pack with 2 Chicken, 1 Turkey, and 1 Beef-flavored dog sodas. So, grab a couple of Jones for you and your four-legged friend, and enjoy together in each other’s company. For over 25 years, Jones Soda has featured consumer-submitted photos on our packaging. One of the most submitted subjects is people’s pets, specifically dogs. So, it made sense to continue that tradition on the company’s Craft Dog Soda by showcasing dogs. Anyone can submit their pups for a chance to get featured! https://www.jonessoda.com/pages/craft-dog-soda

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23V_mh1TVj0