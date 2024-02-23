Girls Positivity Club: February is ‘Bake for Family Fun Month’

The Girls’ Positivity Club, led by Melissa Jones, joined us to discuss Family Baking Month! She joined us with two special guests to share a classic pizza dough recipe, emphasizing the joy of homemade creations for family pizza nights.

With simplicity and warmth, they inspire each other to embrace the shared experience of baking together.

Amidst laughter and anticipation, they set the stage for a month filled with cherished moments and delicious treats, strengthening their bonds through the magic of baking.

But wait…that’s not all! They also made a treat to satisfy your sweet tooth after filling up on pizza! Take a look at the full interview to learn how to bring these meals to life in your kitchen!

Pizza Dough

Ingredients

1 cup of warm water

1 TBS sugar

1 TBS active dry yeast

1 TBS olive oil

2 to 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour)

1 tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Grease a pizza pan or large jelly roll pan and set aside.

Put warm water into a large mixing bowl.

Add sugar and yeast and stir to combine.

Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes, or until it becomes frothy and bubbles form.

Add olive oil and gently stir to combine.

Add 2 cups of flour and salt and mix with a spatula until a ball begins to form (dough will still be slightly sticky). Add more flour as needed to form a dough ball.

Roll and press the dough with your hands until it isn’t sticky anymore (use flour as needed).

Make into a circle, square, or rectangle crust.

Add sauce and toppings of your choice.

Bake 15-20 minutes, or until crust is golden and toppings are bubbly.

Banana Bread Muffins

Ingredients

4 ripe bananas

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 cup sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)

Cupcake tin and liners

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Mash bananas with a fork.

Lightly beat eggs.

Stir bananas, vegetable oil, eggs, and sugar together.

Mix in the remaining ingredients.

Stir until the batter is fully mixed.

Pour the finished batter into a cupcake pan with liners.

Smooth out the top of the batter for each muffin.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes

Ingredients

1 standard cake recipe or cake mix along with ingredients to make it

32 oz frosting (depends on how much you put on each cupcake cone)

24 ice cream cones

Sprinkles (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350F/176C.

Prepare your chosen cake batter with the appropriate ingredients.

Arrange ice cream cones in muffin pans or a baking pan.

Use a measuring cup and scoop and pour some batter into each cone, just above the ridge of the handle—about 3 tablespoons.

Bake on the middle rack for 19 to 22 minutes until a toothpick is clean when inserted. Allow them to cool completely before decorating.

Decorate the ice cream cone cupcakes with frosting in a piping bag and star tip, or use a plastic storage bag and snip the corner off.

Add sprinkles on top too if you like. You are done, enjoy!

So grab your apron and get baking! Whether you’re making pizza dough, banana bread muffins, or ice cream cone cupcakes, these recipes are sure to bring joy to your family’s kitchen this February.