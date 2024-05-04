Anderson man gets 65 years for murder of wife

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 63-year-old Anderson man was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife in 2022, the Madison County chief deputy prosecutor says.

Police found Claudette S. Williams’ body, with a deep cut to her neck, in the living room of a house in the 2900 block of West 11th Street. That’s north of State Road 32/Nichol Avenue between Raible Avenue in the city of Anderson and Park Road in the town of Edgewood.

Curtis Williams Sr. just after 10 a.m. Dec. 6, 2022, had called Anderson Police Department to say he’d killed his wife in the house. Police arrived to find Curtis Williams with a deep cut on his left arm.

A few hours later, according to court records, an investigator with a search warrant read Curtis Williams his Miranda rights and then interviewed him in a hospital emergency room. He told the investigator, “I came home and caught my wife cheatin’.”

Curtis Williams told the investigator he’d chased the man out the house’s back door. He said his wife “tried to stop me from getting him, and cut me, and I cut her back. … I killed her.”

He told investigators she’d used a kitchen knife to cut him, and he’d used his pocket knife.

Asked how many times he’d stabbed his wife, he told the investigator, “I don’t know, man, I lost my mind, man.”

He told the investigator that he didn’t mean to kill her.

Curtis Williams also told investigators he’d been drinking before he returned home between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

In court documents, the investigator who’d been at the hospital talked with a doctor and wrote about the cut to Curtis Williams’ arm, “The injury is consistent with a self-inflicted wound as if to attempt suicide. The laceration was in a straight line and just missed the artery in his arm. … I believe that the injury to Curtis Williams was a self-inflicted wound in order to establish a self-defense claim or to commit suicide.”

A jury found Curtis Williams guilty of murder on April 3 in Madison Circuit Court 6, online records show. Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said the jury deliberated for about 90 minutes, rejecting an argument to charge Curtis Williams with voluntary manslaughter.