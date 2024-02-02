Host a spectacular party with Aldi Superbowl recipes

Chef Cos Hardaway shared some valuable insights on how to host a spectacular game day party, partnering with Aldi to provide fans with essential tips and delectable recipes.

Hardaway emphasized that a successful game day party starts with a well-planned menu and shopping list. Ensuring that everyone on the invitation list is catered to is key. Aldi, known for its unbeatable prices year-round and the efficient quarter cart system, offers game day essentials, including beverages, fresh produce, meats, and premium snacks, all at budget-friendly prices. Additionally, Aldi is giving fans a 25% discount on their purchases during the game day period.

Comfort foods are a must for every big game party, and Hardaway recommended classic dishes like pigs in a blanket, featuring Parkview cocktail sausages, seasoned to perfection, and served with Clancy’s cheese melt as a dipping sauce. These irresistible treats tend to disappear quickly from the party spread.

For a more chef-inspired dish, Hardaway suggested trying the cheesy stuffed meatball sliders. Made with fresh Hawaiian sweet rolls, Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, and Happy Farm shredded cheese, these sliders are simple to prepare and irresistibly gooey.

Hardaway also highlighted Aldi’s curated lineup of best-selling items, available at discounted prices until February 13th, as an excellent opportunity for party planners to save on their game day essentials.

To satisfy savory cravings, Hardaway introduced a unique spin on chicken fingers—potato chip-crusted chicken strips. Crushed Clancy’s wavy potato chips mixed with seasonings create a flavorful coating for chicken tenderloins. These can be air-fried or baked and are best enjoyed with Park Street Deli spinach or jalapeño artichoke dip, making them true showstoppers.

Aldi offers quality items at the lowest prices, making it a go-to destination for party planning. Chef Cos Hardaway’s tips and recipes ensure that fans can spend more time enjoying the big game with friends and family, all while indulging in delicious snacks and dishes. So, get ready to host the ultimate game day celebration with these fantastic ideas and budget-friendly shopping options at Aldi.