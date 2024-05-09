How to celebrate ‘National Dog Mom Month’

As Sunday, May 12th nears, many prepare to honor their mothers on Mother’s Day.

But before that, on Saturday, May 11th, marks National Dog Mom Day, recognizing the love and dedication of dog owners to their pets.

Human and dog moms share a common bond in caring for their young, often without much recognition.

Some argue Dog Mom Day takes away from Mother’s Day, but there are striking similarities in the relationships between humans and their children and dogs.

Research shows oxytocin plays a crucial role in both human-dog and human-child interactions, fostering emotional connections.

As the weekend approaches, let’s celebrate all moms, whether they nurture human children, doggy companions, or both, acknowledging their love and dedication.