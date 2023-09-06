Indiana Gifts in Lebanon supporting local businesses

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Indiana Owned members are business owners who want you to know they live, work, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state. Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana and is engaged in our community.

Co-Founder of Indiana Owned, Mel McMahon, has always wanted to open a retail store, but the way her store Indiana Gifts came about was unexpected. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down most locally owned retail shops, arts shows, market places, and events and many of her members that made products were not set up to sell online like they are now. She, her husband Lance, and David Glenn of CoasterStone were compelled to help. After a little research and some quick brainstorming, Indiana Gifts was launched in May of 2020.

Indiana Gifts started as an online-only shop featuring fun, beautiful, and sentimental products made by Indiana companies. Every product is hand-selected by their buying team and they love discovering new items. Indiana Gifts features jewelry, snacks, drinkware, journals, coffee, candles, scarves, hoodies, coasters, cheese boards, seasonings, pet treats, ornaments, stickers, beauty products, organizer kits, books, and more!

In the fall of 2022, Mel was approached by Claire Collett of the Boone County Economic Development Department about opening a pop-up shop in Boone County for the holidays. Working closely with Missy Krulik of The Heart of Lebanon, Indiana Gifts opened on Main Street in late October just in time for Mischief on Meridian. The store had so much community support, Mel decided to open a permanent brick-and-mortar location in Lebanon and move Indiana Owned there as well! Now both businesses are located at 101 E Main Street, Lebanon, IN 46052.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday and always open online at shopindianagifts.com. Follow Indiana Gifts on Facebook and Instagram @shopindianagifts to keep celebrating local!

About Indiana Owned: IndianaOwned.com is a website dedicated to promoting and supporting local businesses in Indiana. The website serves as a directory of Indiana-based businesses that have been certified local. Through the promotion of their products and services, IndianaOwned.com encourages consumers to support local businesses and strengthen the state’s economy. When you see the badge, you know you are supporting local. Learn more at IndianaOwned.com. Follow Indiana Owned @indianaowned.