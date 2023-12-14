Indiana Learns celebrates successful year

Today, we had the opportunity to learn more about Indiana Learns, a statewide tutoring grant program, from Seana Murphy, the Senior Director at Indiana Learns.

Indiana Learns, authorized by the Indiana General Assembly in 2022, offers renewable $1,000 scholarships to eligible families for English/Language Arts and Mathematics tutoring.

The discussion highlights the program’s growth and success, celebrating its first anniversary since inception and exceeding enrollment expectations.

They share impressive statistics, such as 98,100 hours of tutoring scheduled, 67,500 hours completed, and nearly 18,000 students enrolled statewide.

The program’s journey is traced, acknowledging the crucial support of legislators, the Department of Education, and The Mind Trust.

Eligibility criteria for students are detailed, including school enrollment, ILEARN testing, residency, grade level, and participation in the free or reduced lunch program. See a full list of criteria here.

The process is explained for schools and organizations interested in becoming Learning Partners, directing them to IndianaLearns.org/learning-partners/.

Families already enrolled are encouraged to continue utilizing the program’s resources, with a reminder about the upcoming 2024 ILEARN 3-8 assessment window from April 15 to May 10.