Indiana native Clayton Anderson set to perform at ‘Full Ride Tour College Concert’ in Bloomington

College students, get ready!

A lineup of country music stars is about to take over Indiana University Memorial Stadium, as part of the ‘Full Ride Tour College Concert,’ celebrating the local campus culture, atmosphere and personality!

And did you know? It’s the first major concert in Memorial Stadium in three decades!

Singer/Songwriter and Indiana native Clayton Anderson is one of the opening acts for the April 13th show with the one and only Kane Brown. He stopped by our studios this morning to sing ‘Indiana’ and ‘Right Where I Belong.’

About the Full Ride Tour College: Kane Brown is set to headline the first stop on The Full Ride Tour college concert series, which will take place at Indiana University Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 13th, along with Jon Pardi, Jessie Murph, and Clayton Anderson. The Full Ride Tour is planned to extend to more universities throughout the country, with future dates to be announced. Each concert will be a unique experience geared towards the audiences and locations of each university that hosts the tour. Tickets for The Full Ride Tour at Indiana University Memorial Stadium are on sale now at FullRideTour.com.

The April 13th, Indiana University Memorial Stadium, show falls amid Kane Brown’s already announced, “In The Air” tour. Brown shared his excitement to launch The Full Ride Tour in Bloomington, IN, “I’m so honored to be headlining the stadium at Indiana University. I love college sports, especially football so to be playing in this venue is incredibly exciting.”

The Full Ride Tour series has been created by On Location, a leader in the premium experiential hospitality business, and Doussan Music Group (DMG), an entertainment promotion and production company.

In addition to bringing a full, thrilling, and unique, jam-packed day of concert activities, music and school spirit, The Full Ride Tour is committed to supporting each school community in a different way at every stop. At Indiana University, The Full Ride Tour will partner with Students Helping Students, which is a student-run charity that conducts numerous goodwill efforts on and across campus.

Tickets for The Full Ride Tour at Indiana University will be on sale through Ticketmaster at 10am EST on Friday, November 10th. For further details and information, please visit FullRideTour.com.

VIP ticket experiences are also available and can include admission to the VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise access, early access to the stadium with dedicated entrance, and more.