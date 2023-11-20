Indiana Youth Services Association honors The Foundation for Youth

Each month, Indiana Youth Services Association (IYSA) is celebrating the work of one of the state’s youth service bureaus, and this month’s organization is The Foundation for Youth (FFY) in Columbus, Indiana. David Westenberger, CEO of IYSA, and Andy Young, Associate Director of FFY, visited “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information about the organization.

The FFY was incorporated in 1928 and has positively impacted thousands of lives since then. The organization stands today as a living memorial to what a small community can do on its own to ensure the well-being of its citizens.

Since its inception, the FFY has served The Boys Club, The Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, The Girl Scout, The Girls Club, Columbus Youth Camp, Jive Kennel, Teen Court and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The organization offers innovative programs and wellness initiatives including an entrepreneurs club, a makers’ space, and more. Today the group shared several examples of projects and programs such as 3D printing and a VR headset game. The goal is to provide a safe special place for youth with programs that enrich their lives.

For more information about the FFY click here. For more information about IYSA click here.