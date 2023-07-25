Innovative ideas for babies with Sherri French

Join lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, on an exciting segment of Baby Lifestyle Live Indy, where she unveils some of the latest and most innovative products designed to make parenting a breeze. For newborns, Sherri introduces Button Safe, a $24.99 product created by a mom that keeps the stump dry during sponge baths, preventing infection and irritation. For traveling families, she recommends BabyQuip, offering gear rentals starting at just $3 a day, ensuring a stress-free vacation with essential baby equipment delivered to over 1,200 locations worldwide. To solve naptime dilemmas, Sherri presents the award-winning Rockit Baby Rocker, a portable stroller rocker that provides a gentle motion to lull babies to sleep while on the go. Additionally, she shares OtterSpace’s Bloom Blackout Bundle, priced at $149 for a 63-inch, one-panel set, which creates a completely dark sleep environment, perfect for keeping your baby sleeping soundly. And for those seeking beautiful textiles, Stina & Mae’s Snuggle Blanket, priced at $32, crafted with 100% breathable organic cotton, ensures ultimate comfort and safety for your little ones. Don’t miss out on these fantastic products for your baby’s well-being and convenience. For more details, head to @momhint on Instagram.