King of Comfort | Tips for spring & summer A/C maintenance

Spring is in full bloom and that means those hot Indiana summer nights aren’t far away.

As we approach the summer season, one of the most important things you can do is get your heating and cooling system inspected and cleaned.

Mark Wilson from King of Comfort Heating and Cooling joined Life.Style.Live! Monday to talk about why it’s important to get your system serviced and how to know when it’s time to replace it.

“So the key is to get ahead of the season,” Wilson said. “Turn those units on and just see what it will do, because you don’t want to get caught in a real hot time of the year… and realize you have no cool air coming through.”

King of Comfort Heating and Cooling offers other services as well, to help keep your entire system running smoothly.

“We recommend having your ducts cleaned at least once every five years,” Wilson said. “If it’s never been cleaned before, I recommend having it cleaned.”

Scheduling your preventative maintenance is the best way to make sure your heating and cooling system are up to the task!

King of Comfort Heating & Cooling is a locally owned service company. To learn more about services they provide, visit their website and watch the interview in the video player above.